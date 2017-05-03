Midhurst Yellow Bus steps into the breach

The Midhurst Yellow Bus ‘MYBus’ is stepping into the breach to provide a service for passengers in Lurgashall and Lickfold after West Sussex County Council cut backs saw the axing of their 96 service on Tuesdays.

They were reduced to a once a week service from the 96 from the end of April. But now MYBus has changed its Tuesday service to start in Lurgashall at 9.30 am and travel to Midhurst through Lickfold and Lodsworth. The return trip leaves from the Midhurst bus stand at 11:18 am.

Joe Harden from Lurgashall Parish Council said: “It is excellent news that Lurgashall is not losing our Tuesday service and that MYBus is coming to our rescue. It is vital for our community that the bus service is maintained and we very much look forward to working with MYBus to make the new route a success. I would also like to acknowledge the help and support of my fellow Parish Councillors in working together and supporting MYBus”.

Nick Wheeler, chairman of the charity, Midhurst Community Bus which operate the MYBus service, added, “We are very pleased to be able to help the residents of Lurgashall and Lickfold. The Midhurst Community Bus charitable objectives are clear that we are here to help where communities in the Midhurst area lack public transport. In addition to helping out Lurgashall, we are now actively looking to see if we can similarly help Heyshott who have also suffered for the demise of the Tuesday 96 service”.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.