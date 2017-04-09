Mike looks to grow his Easebourne chocolate business

Easebourne’s popular artisan chocolate maker Mike Noble is applying to expand his planning permission to use the garage of his Long Meadows home as a factory for his growing business.

Mike’s Noble and Stace chocolate is now supplying to 17 local businesses.

He has been voted runner up in the Sussex Food and Drink Awards and most recently shortlisted in the ‘start up’ category in the Sussex Business Awards as well as Highly Commended in the ‘small business’ category.

