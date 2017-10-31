Milland and Heyshott prepare for annual bonfire nights

Heyshott is preparing for its biggest night of the year on Saturday (November 4) when hundreds of people are expected to join villagers for their annual bonfire and firework night.

The bonfire building has been completed by a band of volunteers and this year’s Guy, made by the Simpson family, is on view in the Unicorn Inn before his starring role.

Torches will be on sale from 6.30pm in Hoyle Lane and the torch lit procession starts at 7pm led as usual by pipers. The Punch & Judy show starts at 7.30pm and the firework display gets under way at 8pm.

The suggested donation is £5 for adults and children free. “But please give as generously as possible so the event can continue for many years to come,” said Heyshott bonfire committee spokesman Laura Parry.

Milland bonfire and fireworks will also be held on Saturday on the village recreation ground. There will also be best guy and best carved pumpkin competitions as well as food and drink stalls offering a hog roast, mulled wine, real ale, home made soups, cakes and sweets.

“Last year’s bonfire night attracted a record crowd and the organisers have worked hard over the past few months to ensure that this year’s the event is equally successful. Our fireworks display which has been planned in collaboration with Aurora Fireworks will be the biggest and best ever in Milland” reported John Collier, a member of the organising committee.

The gates open at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the firework display will start at about 7.30pm

Tickets are available on the gate but there is fast track entry by buying them in advance from either Milland Stores or The Rising Sun. They cost £5 for adults, £3 for children under 15 and under 5’s get in for free.

Discounted family tickets are also available at £15. Entry forms for the best guy and best carved pumpkin competitions will be available in the village hall on the night.

The event is organised on behalf of the parish council by a team of volunteers from across the village. In all, over 40 people help on the night and all profits will be donated to Milland based charities and community organisations. In recent years these have included: The Village Hall and Recreation Ground, Milland Sports Club, Hollycombe School, Milland Nursery, the Mother and Toddler Group and Milland Lunch Club.

