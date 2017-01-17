Missing Aldingbourne owl ‘could be anywhere’

An urgent search for a missing owl has gone into its fifth day, despite unconfirmed sightings around Chichester.

A European eagle owl named Luna went missing from Aldingbourne Country Centre at approximately 4pm on Friday, January 13.

Owner Emma Cosstick said: “She is under two years old, and is an extremely large bird with a wingspan between 5-6ft and has been hand reared from 2 weeks old.

“She is a massive part of our lives. My partner Kevin Lochner runs ‘Hawking about’ from Aldingbourne Country Centre and we offer various experiences days, school visits, flying displays.

“She’s is very well known and loved to all that have met her due to her size and has been a regular at our events at Arundel Castle and Amberley Museum each year.”

Emma added: “She could be anywhere now as we have had no luck so far – any sightings please call us on 07808899599.”

Members of the public have commented on ‘Hawking About’s’ post stating the owl has been spotted in various places including Yapton and Barnham, however Luna has still not been reunited with its owner.