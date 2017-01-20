Modernised thatched home

This beautifully-presented detached home with indoor heated swimming pool is set on the prestigious Aldwick Bay marine estate.

This modernised four bedroom property, in Manor Way, has a character thatched roof which has been well looked after by the current owners and is believed to be approximately five years old.

The ground floor comprises two reception rooms, with a fireplace in the sitting room and lovely sun room extension with double glazed patio doors out onto the rear garden.

There is also a ground floor bedroom with en-suite and separate cloakroom.

The kitchen has been recently refitted with modern Shaker-style units and butcher block worktops including a wonderful island.

The kitchen allows access to both the garden and a large utility room.

Upstairs, there are two principal bedrooms, one with a bath en-suite. There is also a modern refitted family shower room and a third bedroom which is currently being utilised as a dressing room.

The property is double glazed throughout with gas central heating.

Outside, the property really comes to life with its south-facing rear garden. At the bottom of the garden, there is access to the indoor heated swimming pool.

In addition, there is a further shower/steam room, two changing rooms, boiler room and further workshop leading out to a double garage/storage area.

To the front of the property, there is a pleasant driveway with double garage and off-road parking for a number of vehicles.

Guide Price £800,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.