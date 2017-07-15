More exam success for golden girl Phoebe from Midhurst

A pupil from Midhurst scored top marks in the recent International Baccalaureate examination results and has secured her place to read biological sciences at Oxford.

Golden girl Phoebe Thornhill was one of 27 pupils who gave Christ’s Hospital in Horsham a 100 per cent pass rate in the subject with 30 points or more making it a record breaking year for the school.

Almost two thirds of exam candidates achieved 36 points or higher, equivalent to A*A*AA at A2 level.

Phoebe achieved 44 points out of 45 and will be taking up her place at Oxford in the autumn.

Earlier this year Phoebe proved that when it came to biology she was a gold medal champion.

She earned the prestigious award in this year’s British Biology Olympiad competition.

It put her in the top six per cent of the 7,500 students who sat the biology Olympiad across the country.

“I congratulate pupils and their teachers on another superb set of IB results” said headmaster John Franklin, “I am delighted and extremely proud of our IB pupils they have achieved some truly outstanding results in this world class qualification.

“They have worked tirelessly across six separate subjects and are now well equipped for the demands of university.”

