More fury as Midhurst pizza factory plans latest extension

The Midhurst pizza company which caused fury when it announced plans to keep working 24 hours a day has caused further anger with plans for more ‘noisy’ equipment.

Pan’Artisan withdrew its plans for constant working in units 25-26 on the Holmbush Industrial Estate in the face of strong opposition from neighbours.

They packed into the Old Library when Midhurst town councillors debated the plans and voiced their concerns saying noise levels were already intolerable.

But now the expanding company wants three more compressors placed on the west elevation of unit 22 and residents are once again up in arms.

Jennifer Quinnell of Hawthorn Close has objected to the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) planners saying: “Is there no end to this company wanting to extend premises and noise pollution!”

She said she already suffered sleep deprivation from the present noise adding: “please do not allow this to happen and double the noise.”

Felicity Walker of The Fairway added: “Clearly the council and SDNPA have no say in this application whatsoever as the business has already installed the three additional compressors. There is a whole committee of residents whose lives are being made miserable by the already unbearable noise from one compressor unit. How can the council let this happen?”

Fay Fearon also from The Fairway objected saying: “The noise disruption to myself and many other neighbours has affected our lives ever since this factory arrived a few years ago, and we have managed to complain to the council who have ordered certain measures to lessen the disruption. Nevertheless, we are forced to live with this factory spoiling our quality of life.”

Whatever measures they took to lessen the impact of the new compressors, she asked: “how can it be okayed when the one they already have ruins lives.”

Midhurst Town Council did not object but said : “the noise from the three additional

compressor units must be within acceptable levels given how close they are to residential housing and if necessary have noise mitigation units fitted.”

Pan’Artisan has said it would put up an acoustic fence and instead of housing them on the flat roof they would be on the ground.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.