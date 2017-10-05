More reed removal work planned at Midhurst’s South Pond

The second round of work on South Pond in Midhurst will take place this autumn and winter, Chichester District Council has confirmed.

Work to restore the pond was paused during the nesting season, but preparation is underway for the next phase of the project in January.

Over the autumn, controversial reed sweet grasses planted in error during the first phase are set to be removed, along with netting, posts and coir rolls on the south bank of the pond. Coir rolls on the south bank will also be re-sited and saplings will be removed.

In January, work will take place on the north bank to dredge the remaining silt and rushes from the previously cleared open water cells.

Discussions are currently taking place about restocking the site with suitable plants.

Cllr Roger Barrow, Chichester District Council cabinet member for contract services said: “We know there have been some issues in the past with some of the plants spoiling the view across the pond.

“South Downs National Park Authority has been working with the community, volunteers and ourselves to come up with a solution to help resolve this.”

The South Pond Volunteers Group holds monthly working parties. Email southpondgroup@gmail.com to get involved.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.