Mountaineer’s visit inspires Brookham Pre-Prep pupils

A special visit from a mountaineer has inspired Brookham pupils.

Children in Year Three at Brookham Pre-Prep in Liphook were recently visited by mountaineer, explorer and adventurer, Nick Carter, who came to share his experiences of climbing Mount Everest with the children as part of their Mighty Mountain topic.

Charlotte Green, marketing communications executive at Highfield School, part of Highfield and Brookham, said: “Nick captivated everyone with his thrilling tale of climbing the world’s highest mountain.

“He shared mind-blowing pictures and videos of his ascent and brought in lots of equipment to give the children a sense of what it would be like to climb a mountain and of how it would feel to experience high altitude, low oxygen and freezing conditions.

“One of the children’s favourite moments was using straws to simulate the low oxygen conditions; it was hard to breathe normally through a straw!

“The children loved their day with Nick and he has inspired them to achieve their dreams!

“He also set them a challenge to take part in their own adventure and write about it, as he did on Everest, and being intrepid youngsters they took up the challenge.”