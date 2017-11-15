Moves to safeguard Midhurst tip after ‘airbrushing’ fears

Action has been taken to safeguard the future of Midhurst’s household waste depot after it appeared to have be ‘airbrushed out’ in the emerging South Downs National Park Local Plan.

Chairman of the town council’s planning committee Gordon McAra said fears arose when he began making the town council’s response during public consultation on the Local Plan.

Town councillors were keen to see the former brickworks site, which is also home to the waste depot and recycling centre, redeveloped for both employment and housing through the Local Plan.

But in the Local Plan, employment use of the site had been excluded said Cllr McAra and the household waste depot was planned for relocation or to be ‘eliminated completely’.

Preparing the town council’s comments he and The Rev David Coote are calling for small industrial units on the site similar to the adjacent industrial site.

In addition he said: “The national park’s concept plan’ for the site airbrushed out the household waste site altogether which exercised us greatly.

“I have contacted the West Sussex County Council cabinet member responsible for recycling centres and made her aware of this situation: “She has emailed me and confirmed she is aware and fully concurs with our concerns. She will make a response to the national park Local Plan and raise the matter elsewhere as well.

“I am pleased to say the county council strongly agrees with our concerns and will keep the site open.”

In pressing for employment use of the former brickworks as well as housing, the town council’s response to the Local Plan consultation will also stress industrial use could be accommodated without interrupting any housing developing.

“There is a good demand for small units for local caterers, craftsmen and other service providers,” said Cllr McAra.

