Movie cameras roll at The Cowdray Ruins

It was the worst kept secret in town when an 80 strong crew and cast rolled into Midhurst this week to film a scene at the Cowdray Ruins for the new period historical feature film Mary Queen of Scots.

There was four days of preparation work before the scene, understood to be six minutes long, was filmed over 16 hours on Wednesday (November 1) with huge cranes over the site to light the set. The film stars Saoirse Ronan as Mary, Queen of Scots, Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I, Jack Lowden as Lord Darnley, Martin Compston as James Hepburn, Mary, Queen of Scots’ third husband and David Tennant as Protestant cleric John Knox. The film believed to be costing around £180m, is due to be released on November 2 next year.

