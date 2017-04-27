MP’s ‘commitment and support’ praised

Chairman of Chichester Conservatives Robert Searle said MP Andrew Tyrie would be remembered for ‘the strength of his commitment and support’.

“Andrew Tyrie will be remembered in Midhurst for the strength of his commitment and support for the town and surrounding communities.

“He was instrumental in obtaining substantial government funding in 2012 for the Midhurst Community Partnership and fostered its registration as a Town Team Partner . This provided access to a wide package of support and expertise to help revitalise the town leading ultimately to its being recognised in a national newspaper survey last year as one of the best places to live in southern England.

“Besides helping save St Richards hospital in Chichester, Andrew Tyrie also fought in 2007 to keep Midhurst Community Hospital open. He was a strong supporter of the development of Midhurst Rother College commenting when it opened “I know a lot of work went into getting this new facility. It looks fantastic. Having met students and staff, there is a sense of optimism that the college can now go on to achieve even bigger and better things.” – a remarkably accurate prediction – the College is now rated Outstanding in its latest Ofsted report.

“Andrew has always felt as strong an attachment to the northern part of his constituency as any other part and his observation this week that he had had “the most welcoming, generous and beautiful constituency in the country” will resonate particularly with Midhurst and the surrounding area.”

Vice chairman of Midhurst Town Council John Quilter added: “The town council has always found Andrew Tyrie very responsive to requests for help, assistance and information over the years and he has been a great supporter of Midhurst as a town and community.

“Speaking as the chairman of the Midhurst Community Partnership I would add that he was very helpful in sponsoring Midhurst for status as a Town Team Partner which resulted in £10,000 of government funding coming to the town to help boost its economy.”

