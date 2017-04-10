Mr Darcy leads the Petworth Palm Sunday Procession

There were around eighty people in the traditional Palm Sunday Procession through the streets of Petworth yesterday morning (Sunday, April 9).

They were led, as has become part of the Petworth tradition, by Mr Darcy the donkey, who is now 20 years old and was lent by Elaine Whitcombe of Kirdford.

Also at the front of the procession were members of Petworth Town Band under their musical director Paula Streeter.

The Palm Sunday Procession was organised by PACT (Petworth Area Churches Together) with the help of Petworth Community Association which provided the sound system.

It started in brilliant sunshine when people gathered at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Angel Street.

They were welcomed by Father Peter Newsam before they started their journey through the town.

Along the way, the procession was joined by members of the public singing hymns as they walked.

There was a pause outside the United Reformed Church in Golden Square where there were readings from the Bible’s Passion Story.

The procession then carried on its way across Market Square where it stopped again by the Post Office for a further part of the story.

The crowd then moved on up Lombard Street to St Mary’s Parish Church where they gathered in front of the south door and heard the final part of the Passion Story.

There was then a blessing by the rector of St Mary’s, Canon Mark Gilbert.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.