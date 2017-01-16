MRC students tackle the problem of potholes

They are the stuff of nightmares for drivers and highways engineers across the country.

Now students from Midhurst Rother College (MRC) have joined University of Brighton technical engineering instructors and Balfour Beatty engineers to try and find out the best way to fill potholes.

They took on the challenge as part of an Engineering Education Scheme (EES) co-ordinated by the university which works with business and schools to enthuse scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians of the future.

MRC was one of ten schools and colleges which went to the university to work on projects.

Students worked with engineers to look for more efficient materials and ways of filling road holes in the wake of a report which estimates the pothole repair bill could reach £14 billion by 2020.

Dominic Ryan, a university technical instructor, said: “They managed the project from start to finish – planning and being hands-on, using their scientific, innovative and creative skills.”

James Baldwin, science teacher at MRC, said: “The students are all looking to study a subject linked with science or engineering at university and this allowed them to see what it would entail.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.