Much loved Trotton villager Dr Priscilla Noble-Mathews dies aged 90

Much-loved Trotton villager Priscilla Noble-Mathews died in hospital on Saturday (September 2) after suffering a stroke in her garden.

Priscilla, 90, was well- known as a doctor on call to trauma and medical emergencies, work she continued until she was 87.

She was also a tireless and active member of her community, only weeks before her death offering help with the annual Trotton fete. She was a deeply committed member of the Roman Catholic Church in Midhurst and across the diocese.

She qualified as a lawyer and practiced as a barrister, but changed course and trained as a doctor, one of the first at the Southampton University Medical School, graduating in 1976. She worked as a GP in Sussex, only retiring from locum work in 2015, aged 88.

She was a founding member of SIMCAS, bringing doctors to road accidents, working with them for many years, being flown in by helicopter. In 2000 she was awarded the Royal Humane Society Award.

She volunteered to run paramedic courses in Romania, qualified as a Fellow in Immediate Medical Care, and taught immediate care providers. She was particularly interested in resuscitation, and in palliative care, and published medical papers.

After cutting down on medical work, Priscilla gained a theology degree and then an MA. She made annual pilgrimages to Lourdes, for many years attending as a doctor for sick pilgrims.

In March she received a ‘Bene Merenti’ award from the Pope presented by Father Peter Newsam in Midhurst.

