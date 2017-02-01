Much loved view restored from Duncton Hill

A major tree felling project is being carried out by Duncton parish councillors in a bid to restore a much loved and far reaching view to the Western Weald and beyond.

It was ten years since tree growth was last cut back and the view from the Rees Jefferys view point on Duncton Hill had been obstructed.

The volunteers hard at work

Rees Jefferys led a campaign, in the 1930s, to seal roads in the UK so they were better for road users and reduced road noise. He was also responsible for developing the classification of the UK’s road system and was described by Lloyd George in 1937 as ‘the greatest authority on roads in the United Kingdom and one of the greatest in the world’.

Retiring parish council chairman Marie Bracey told the Observer the view named after him from Duncton Hill, was one of the few easily accessible by car and to ensure residents and visitors alike could once again enjoy it, the parish council had organised the community project.

“We are working closely with John Mayes, a keen walker and villager. We have financial support from the South Downs National Park (SDNP) and the Rees Jefferys Road Fund and practical help from West Sussex County Council (WSCC)to clear undergrowth, prune, lop and in some places cut down trees so that the sight lines from this very important and well used View Point at the top of Duncton Hill are restored.

“We have a team of local volunteers who are helping the WSCC team led by Darren Rolfe, senior community solutions officer .

The team working on Duncton Hill

“It’s a great project and will give good results”

Around 15 trees interfered with the new of the Weald and beyond, the largest of which was a mature beech with a girth of some three feet. In addition undergrowth of brambles and creepers had covered much of the top part of the slope below the view point.

“This unsightly tangle also contained some discarded rubbish,” said Marie.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.