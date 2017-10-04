Mystery of animal corpses in trees horrifies villagers

Villagers have condemned ‘vile, bizarre behaviour’ which has seen animal corpses scattered around Fittleworth Common.

A number of corpses have been found, all hung in trees along a section of woodland which backs onto the gardens of houses in Wyncombe Close, The Gardens and High Trees.

Animal bones have been found scattered in trees in Fittleworth Common

The first to be found around two weeks ago was a rabbit hung over a branch, and then a crow hanging in the crook of a tree. Further up the path, a woodpecker and the leg of a deer have been identified as well.

The resident who first witnessed the scene, who does not wish to be named, said: “I was walking my dog when I first saw this horrible sight. It is not uncommon to see a dead rabbit or even some types of bird, but the fact they were hanging in the trees and joined by a woodpecker and the leg of a deer is repulsive.”

The woodpecker is distinctive by the white spots on its black tail feathers and long beak.

The resident said: “Whilst walking on the common, you can often hear the woodpeckers tapping at the trees, so the discovery of the dead bird is a sombre subject.”

The dismembered limb of the deer is perhaps the most disturbing discovery, found hung over another tree branch a little further into the common, in a much darker and denser area of woodland.

Corrie Oliver, a Fittleworth resident, said: “It’s really vile, bizarre behaviour.”

The area of woodland is not far from the local primary school and residents have been left wondering where the dead animals could have come from.

Liz Saunders, said: “My kids would be very upset if they were to see these dead animals, I hope whoever is doing it can be stopped.”

Chairman of Fittleworth Parish Council, Chris Welfare, said: “I’ve heard reports within the last few days but have not seen them first hand.

“This is a great matter of concern that should be reported by someone who has witnessed the scene.”