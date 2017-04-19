Mystery of Midhurst’s sinking road to be investigated

The mystery of the incredible sinking road surface on Midhurst’s Rumbolds Hill will go under the microscope later this year with the news that West Sussex County Council’s highways engineers are finally talking a close look at the problem.

Members of Midhurst Town Council were told last night (Tuesday, April 18) that Rumbold’s Hill has been included in the county council’s resurfacing programme for the current year.

It will involve the top six inches of the road being removed and ‘the faults being made good’ before relaying the surface structure.

Although no date has yet been fixed for the work, it is estimated it will cost £90,250.

The sinking road surface has been a recurring problem for more than seven years with a series of cracks repeatedly appearing in the Tarmac which become longer and begin to sink.

The surface has been ‘patched’ on many occasions, but the county council has been criticised for never carrying out a proper investigation.

Over the years theories have included ancient ditches under the road, tunnels and even hidden bank vaults.

Judy Fowler echoed the sentiments of fellow town councillors when she said: “Obviously there is something major at fault.”

