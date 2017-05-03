Neighbours cheesed off with Midhurst pizza factory’s 24 hour working plan

The Midhurst pizza company at the centre of a noise row two years ago has cheesed neighbours off again after applying to keep its factory working non-stop.

In April 2105 home-owners bandied together to fight noise from Pan’Artisan on the nearby Holmbush industrial estate after comparing the noise to ‘Chinese water torture’ wrecking their lives for two more two years with a constant grating noise six days a week.

At the time managing director Richard Jansen said the factory was spending almost £10,000 installing new acoustically friendly machinery to try and alleviate the issue.

Now the company has applied for planning permission to remove a condition limiting working hours to 6am-9pm Mondays to Fridays and 6am-midday on Saturdays and remain open 24 hours a day for seven days a week.

Neighbour Maria Harding has objected saying: “I feel this company should be made to lessen the noise they create in a residential area – not be allowed to create more!”

She added: “Last year we complained to the local authority because the amount of noise became unbearable, especially over night and at weekends when we expect to enjoy our own home in peace. “At times the level of noise was so bad we could not sit in our garden and hold a conversation. They were obviously working at night back then when they should not have been.”

She said the company seemed oblivious to how close her home was to the factory unit because a wide hedge blocked it from view: “I really cannot express in words how utterly and desperately we object to this planning application. Our enjoyment of our home is already severely affected by this inconsiderate company.”

Making the application consultants for Pan’Artisan said: “As part of a recent application various works have been undertaken to mitigate noise emission from the facility and more recently a detailed acoustic survey has been undertaken to establish background noise levels at all times and establish any areas of concern. This identified two areas requiring attention including a condenser unit which has subsequently been relocated internally and also a compressor unit which has been modified to reduce noise levels.”

