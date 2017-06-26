Neverland comes to Petworth

Neverland came to Petworth Primary School on Saturday for the annual summer fair organised by the school’s PPSA team.

The Peter Pan themed event included a bouncy pirate obstacle boat and many themed stalls as well as face painting and a fun fancy dress and the main event raffle was supported by shops and businesses in the town. After the fete the entertainment continued with Ben Pryer playing at the family music evening.

