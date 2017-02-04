New choir launches ‘taster’ workshops in Midhurst

The new Midhurst Community Choir has held its first workshop attended by 58 singers.

The choir is being launched by Yvonne Warren and her daughter Jess. “It was a resounding success,” said Jess “Lots of people said they had never sang before except in the shower or in church.” The ‘taster’ workshops will be held on Wednesdays through February at Midhurst Parish Church at 7.30-9pm. Yvonne and Jess hope to launch the choir officially in March.

