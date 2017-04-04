New Cowdray Park polo season promises 400 action packed matches

Concerns over visa regulations for overseas polo players and grooms have been put on hold and spectators and players alike are looking forward to the 2017 season to be launched in Midhurst on Saturday, April 29.

There were fears they would have a devastating effect on the future of polo. But chief executive of the Hurlingham Polo Association David Woodd fought hard and new criteria were agreed for high and medium goal polo which saved the day.

It means spectators can look forward to 400 matches organised on Cowdray Park polo grounds this summer and the season begins with the opening matches in the 8 goal Barrett Cup and 12 goal Tyro Cup.

The highlight will be the world famous Jaeger-LeCoultre Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship, opening on June 27. The Midhurst Town Cup on Sunday, July 2 will showcase two of the Gold Cup teams based in the area. The prestigious Gold Cup final takes place on Sunday July 23.

A total of 30 trophies will be contested. In addition, a new initiative for 2017 will see members of other clubs being offered the chance to play ‘Weekend Polo’.

“This, coupled with the activities of Cowdray Park Polo Club’s Academy, will see polo thrive and flourish at the club and reinforce its reputation for opening up the sport to newcomers, especially young players,” said spokesman Liz Higgins.

