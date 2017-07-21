New face in Petworth Town Council debating chamber

Have your say

A new councillor has been co-opted to the debating table of Petworth Town Council.

She is Jennifer Thorpe who has lived with her husband in Petworth for 13 years.

The couple have two young sons at Kaleidoscope Pre-School in the town.

In a letter to town councillors expressing an interest in becoming a town councillor she said: “I have a strong interest in our local community and a keen interest in improving and developing the facilities of Petworth. “I have been involved on the committee of the newly revived Petworth Park Cricket Club as junior cricket co-ordinator since its revival began last summer.” She said she had good links with Petworth Park Sports Association and the primary school and to a wide network of parents of school and pre-school age children.”

She has worked for the prison and probation service for 18 years.

