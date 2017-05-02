New faces at The Three Moles in Selham

There are new faces at The Three Moles in Stedham with the arrival of Tom Richardson and his partner Ollie Boulton, yesterday (Bank Holiday Monday May 1)

Tom, who has just left the police after 15 years will run the pub full time and Ollie, a project manager building Formula one cars, will continue his job and work at the pub in the evenings and at weekends.

“We will be closing between May 15-19 for refurbishments to the bar and outside area and holding our reopening party on May 20,” said Tom. “If anyone would like to come and donate their time in that week it would be very much appreciated with painting, gardening and much more. If you able to help please email us on contact@thethreemoles.co.uk

“We will be continuing the darts team, introducing quiz nights, a new menu including Sunday roasts, live entertainment and much more.

“Our annual beer Festival is booked for June 30-July 2 this year where there will be a great selection to sample!

“After the refurbishment, we will be extending our opening hours and opening daily from midday until 11pm with extended hours on Friday and Saturday nights where we can open until 2am (no admittance after 11pm). We also now have a music licence for the premises too.”

