New grant funding is sought for Petworth skate park

Skate park project leaders at Petworth have applied for a £40,000 grant from Sport England to help them get their long awaited new facilities built in the town.

At a meeting of the town council last night, (Thursday, July 20) Roger Hanauer told fellow town councillors he had applied through a ‘match funded’ scheme which in theory could see Sport England granting as much as the town council put into the funding pot.

He said project leaders had reverted to their original rectangular design for the skate park to be sited at the bottom of the town’s central Pound Street car park.

He said the design would be cut into the bank of the car park.

“The ground works are our Achilles heel,” he told the town council meeting.

“Quite a lot of the work will be absorbed in the ground work, but it will mitigate the loss of car parking and take the skate park as far away as possible from the offices of Savills which was causing a little concern.”

He said skate park project leaders in the town were currently waiting to hear from Chichester District Council how the car parking spaces would be arranged at the bottom end of the car park following consultation with Petworth Business Association over a design.

Once this was confirmed, he said there would be more public consultation over plans for the skate park.

