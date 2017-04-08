New hoarding plan at ‘no sale’ former Waitrose site in Midhurst

Chichester District Council (CDC) has been forced to apply for permission to retain the hoarding around its ‘Waitrose site’ on the old Grange Centre land in Midhurst as it struggles to find a buyer.

An application has gone to the South Downs National Park to keep the timber panels which were put up 18 months ago.

Waitrose pulled out of its deal with CDC at end of 2015. Almost four months ago the latest bidder failed to exchange contracts and the site went up for sale again for the third time in just over two years.

