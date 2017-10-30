New homes plan for Midhurst Bowls Club

A new housing scheme is being proposed which could see a dream come true for members of Midhurst Bowls Club.

The plan from Kudu Investments Ltd is to demolish the pavilion and rink at the June Lane home of the bowls club and replace them with five new homes.

This would give the club funding to go ahead with its long held ambition of moving over the road and developing state of the art facilities alongside the tennis club on the adjoining site.

It is the latest in a string of proposals which the bowls club hoped would give it the means to build a new future.

Earlier plans were scuppered when Affinity Sutton pulled the plug on talks to buy the bowling club site and build eight homes next to its completed development on the former St Margaret’s Convent.

It was a major blow to the bowling club when Affinity Sutton withdrew its proposals.

The bowls club, which celebrated its centenary in 2012, has been planning its move across the road and buy the former St Margaret’s Convent playing field, for more than eight years.

Members are keen to improve their rink, get a new clubhouse. The new site would give them car parking space off June Lane, which would alleviate one of the major problems it currently experiences at its present site.

The new homes plan would see semi detached and one detached house built in a central courtyard. 

A new access to the present bowls club site is being proposed by removing a bulge in the stone wall boundary and building a new ramp.

Submitting their plans the developer said: “Although preference has been expressed by the planning authority to enable vehicle access from St Margaret’s Way, this application identifies the latter is not available, therefore access from June Lane has been explored with West Sussex County Council highways department and the principle agreed with them.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.