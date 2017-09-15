New journalism apprentice scheme launched

Have you always dreamed of being a journalist? Reporting the news that can make a real difference in your community?

Johnston Press - the publisher of this title - is launching a new apprentice scheme to give young people an opportunity to join Sussex Newspapers and learn how to be a journalist.

We are looking for people aged 18+ who are committed and enthusiastic and have a genuine interest in people and their stories, a passion to report their celebrations and their achievements and a real pride in their community.

As a successful apprentice you will be paid to train as a journalist with a combination of time in our newsroom at Chichester and at college.

You will have 5 A*-C GCSEs, (or equivalent) including English and Maths. Ideally you will also have two A levels or a Btec equivalent

The apprentice scheme runs over 18 months, leading to the NCTJ pre-entry qualification, the Diploma in Journalism. You will spend four days in the newsrooms, learning ‘on the job’ core skills and mentored by our senior journalists. A fifth day will be spent in college at Highbury College in Portsmouth, where you will combine your newsroom experience with classroom-based learning.

You will be taught to write articles for websites and for our print titles, use social media to promote our content, and learn about journalism law, court reporting, and public affairs, as well as shorthand. Learning to shoot good video will also become one of your core skills.

Remember - this is not an internship, you will be paid throughout the training period as an apprentice.

Here’s what Johnston Press is looking for in its apprentice journalists:

- A passion for news or sport

- A genuine interest in people and their positive stories

- Knowledge of new media - including social media

- At least 5 GCSEs or equivalent, at (Grade C or Grade 4 or above) including English

- Good command of the English language

- Confidence in your writing

- Willingness to listen and learn

- A great work ethic and be self-motivated

- Willingness to study and work simultaneously

- Excellent communication skills - verbal and written

- Be presentable

- A full driving licence is desirable but not essential

All apprentices will be chosen from their performance at an assessment, and this will be followed by selection interviews at Chichester.

There are four apprenticeships available based in Chichester.

As well as receiving the fully funded training through Johnston Press, successful applicants will be offered an 18- month fixed term contract at a competitive salary with 5 weeks’ holiday per annum.

Please submit a 400 word summary of why you should be considered for the Johnston Press Apprentice Scheme. Separately, list your achievements to date, including exam grades, work experience and any paid employment. Please email your submissions to kathryn.allen@jpress.co.uk by the closing date of noon on Monday September 25, 2017.

Candidates who will be considered for the positions will be contacted to complete an online assessment, before final selection interviews are held in Chichester.