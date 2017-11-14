New Midhurst Bowling Club homes plan will ‘dwarf street scene’

Plans to build new homes at the Midhurst Bowling Club site in June Lane would increase existing parking and traffic nightmares, neighbours claim.

They were speaking at a meeting of Midhurst Town Council’s planning committee last night (Monday, November 13) when members discussed the scheme which could give the club funds to move across the road and develop state-of-the-art facilities alongside the tennis club.

But Lisa Sullivan who lives next door to the club and spoke on behalf of neighbours in June Lane said: “We are not ‘nimbys’. We have huge sympathy for the bowling club and we understand completely the issues they have, but not at any cost and I don’t think the planning application here is right for anyone.”

She said the two and a half storey houses proposed would dominate the street scene in the Conservation Area and present houses would be dwarfed: “They are not designed to fit in with the neighbouring homes and will dominate the street scene.”

She also believed the proposal represented over-development.

“There is not enough parking on the site and no visitor parking,” she told the committee.

“June Lane is already jam packed and this will increase the problem to unacceptable levels.”

Lisa added the extra traffic generated would, she believed ‘make it a lot more dangerous in June Lane.”

Paul Etherington who lives in St Margaret’s Way shared her concerns: “The buildings are too high and too big. Plot five is so close to my house it will block out any light we have.”

He added: “parking is already a problem and this will make it worse.”

Club chairman Howard Seymour said the current wooden pavilion was ‘past its sell-by date’ and the rink was not up to county standards. If permission was granted the club would have funds to provide first class bowling club facilities.

The planning committee decided to defer its discussion for a site visit.

