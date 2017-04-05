New nursery celebrates its first Easter in Petworth

It’s their first Easter at their new home in Petworth and Wakoos Centre4Children celebrated with an Easter egg hunt yesterday (Tuesday, April 4) when parents joined the youngsters as they searched the grounds.

Wakoos also held a sponsored ‘Bunny Bounce’ which raised more than £1,000 for new toys in the nursery. The children have also been watching the life cycle of a chick, hatching them from eggs in the nursery. Wakoos nursery opened next to Petworth Primary School in South Grove last September after the shock closure of the former nursery Busy Bees on the site. The nursery is open from 8am-6pm 51 weeks of the year offering child care from three months to four years old as well as breakfast and after school club and holiday club.

ks170813-2 Pet Play Easter phot kate Olivia Tarr 11, showing one of the new chicks to Poppy Chandler two.ks170813-2 SUS-170404-190204008

ks170813-1 Pet Play Easter phot kate Morris Chase, three and Autummn Stacey, two on an Easter egg hunt at Wakoos Centre4Children Ltd in Petworth.ks170813-1 SUS-170404-190223008

