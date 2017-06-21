New Ofsted takes Rogate out of ‘special measures’

Rogate Primary School staff and pupils are celebrating after an earlier-than- expected Oftsed inspection two weeks ago has led to the school being taken out of ‘special measures’.

It is a big step forward since the crisis hit the school with its January 2016 Ofsted inspection.

This time, Ofsted rated it as ‘requires improvement’ overall - and ‘good’ - Ofsted’s second-highest rating - in three of its five inspection categories.

In the other two, which resulted in the overall ‘requires improvement’ rating, the inspectors acknowledged: “leaders and governors have an honest and accurate view of the school’s strengths and areas for improvement. They are appropriately focused on improving the quality of teaching and learning, and improving the quality of education the school provides.”

Rogate, judged ‘outstanding’ in 201l was shocked last January when Ofsted, found the school’s leadership and management, including governance, was ‘inadequate’ and all other aspects of the school as ‘requires improvement’.

It suffered a period of instability when its chairman of governors and newly-appointed headteacher rapidly resigned following the Ofsted inspection.

But Amy O’Toole was appointed interim headteacher last February and governors made her permanent head before Christmas.

Verona Hall became the new chairman of governors last May: “We feel the new report is a fair judgement,” she said. “It would be extremely unusual, particularly within just 18 months, to jump from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ overall, but we achieved ‘good’ ratings for three out of five areas, not least leadership and management which includes governance and safeguarding, our weakest areas last time.

“The governors and senior management of the school have worked extremely hard, with 20

formal meetings and countless others, to work through the action plan agreed after the 2016 inspection, so we are delighted to have achieved the ‘good’ in this area, with the Ofsted report saying: ‘The quality of governance has improved significantly in the last year’ and: ‘The headteacher leads the school with energy and determination. This, together with the support of a strong leadership team, has secured the improvements made at the school in a short space of time’.

“The other two ‘good’ ratings were for our ‘early years provision’ and for ‘personal development, behaviour and welfare’ which underlines our image as a small and caring rural school. Ofsted says: ‘Children get off to a good start in the early years. They settle quickly and happily into the Reception Year’ and ‘The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal

development and welfare is good’.

“Even in the areas where we have not yet achieved ‘good’, they acknowledge that we have identified and addressed the weaknesses – for example they say: ‘The quality of teaching is not yet consistently good across the school’, but then the report says: ‘The headteacher and deputy headteacher are strong leaders of teaching and learning.... Senior leaders

monitor the quality of teaching and learning regularly and provide teachers with pertinent feedback about what they are doing well and how they can improve their practice.’

“We will now make sure their recommendations are fully reflected in our school improvement plan and governor action plan, and ensure that the staff address them as quickly as possible.

Headteacher Amy O’Toole added: “I am extremely proud of the way our children, families and staff have performed in this inspection. It is a tribute to the dedication of the whole school community that we have been able to make such rapid progress, and I look forward to continuing the journey with them to take our school to good and outstanding ratings.”

