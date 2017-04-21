New Petworth skate park plan fears allayed

As plans for Petworth’s long awaited skate park move forward, action is being taken to allay the fears of residents living nearby.

Roger Hanauer, who is leading the skate park project, told fellow members of the Petworth Town Council on Wednesday night (April 19) he had sent a letter to some 30 residents living close to the new site in the bottom of the Pound Street car park.

It gave a detailed explanation about the proposed skate park’s move from the car park of the Sylvia Beaufoy youth centre.

Mr Hanauer said the letter had been an attempt to allay fears which had arisen through ‘misinformation’ circulating in the town.

“Interestingly enough I met two residents who will probably be the most affected and when they found out the preferred site is in the corner using part of the fence line by the telephone exchange they were happy about it. I hope this letter will inform people.”

He said he had also written to neighbouring parish councils explaining the change of site and asking for support for the new proposal.

Town councillors are hoping proposals drawn up by the business association for a realignment of car park spaces will be endorsed by Chichester District Council by the end of the month.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.