New school outdoor area is beyond their wildest dreams at Northchapel

A state of the art new outdoor area at Northchapel Primary school is beyond the wildest dreams of staff, parents and children.

The area for Early Year and key stage 1 children, includes a climbing zone, mud kitchen, water exploration zone, tunnel, sand pit, stage with seating, wigwam and two storage sheds.

It means staff are able to plan for exciting outdoor learning experiences and children can mix across the age groups and learn together.

Headteacher Helen Coleman said: “The space behind the classrooms was in a very poor state of repair and the exterior security fence was falling down. The finished results are beyond our expectations. The children were so excited to get outside and the area has been in constant use since the start of this term.”

Funding came from West Sussex County Council, the Big Lottery, Lurgashall and Northchapel Parish Councils as well as the Lurgashall fete committee and the Wates Foundation. Parents also donated and raised money through the PTA.

Northchapel is now offering extended school from 7.45am-5.30pm with breakfast and after school club when children can explore the new play area.

Little Oaks Preschool at Northchapel are also based in this block of classrooms and the children are able to work and learn alongside the children in the Reception Class, creating a smooth and successful transition for school.

“It is wonderful to see children from our preschool and Early Years working together in such a wonderful and safe environment. Places are still available for Little Oaks Preschool this year,” said Helen.

