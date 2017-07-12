New store linked to Chichester retail park

Chichester retail park brochure hints at new store to open at the end of 2017.

Dunelm, a large home wear company, has been featured on the Portfield retail park brochure.

The store is thought to be moving into the building that formally housed Halfords.

The Dunelm website is advertising for jobs stating the location as Chichester.

The Observer has approached Dunelm for confirmation.

