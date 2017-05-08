New toy shop to open in Midhurst

Bubbly Freya who lives in Haslemere with her husband Chris and two young children Eloise aged six and five year old Toby, used to run a toy shop in Twickenham.

“With my youngest now at school, it’s time to start again,” she said. “It’s one of the most positive jobs you can have. I love the energy and passion they give people. There is nothing better than a toy shop at Christmas. It’s just magical and it puts you at the heart of the community which is where I want to be.”

Freya will be selling a wide range of toys aimed at new borns up to 11 year olds from traditional wooden toys to games, puzzles, art and science and ‘pocket money’ toys. She will also be stocking party supplies and having a play area in the shop.

“There will be things out all over the place for children to play with. I want this to be a shop where children feel its okay to pick things up and play with them.”

The shop opens at 9.30am with a face painter and a special switch on ceremony at 10am.

A steam train will be ceremonially turned on “and hopefully it will go round and round in the window for years to come,” said Freya.

