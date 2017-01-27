No change set for Midhurst supermarkets

There is unlikely to be any change at the Budgens supermarket in Midhurst despite today’s surprise announcement that Tesco is to buy Budgens and Londis owner, Booker Group.

News came this morning that the UK’s biggest supermarket group, Tesco, had agreed to buy the UK’s biggest food wholesaler, Booker Group, in a £3.7bn deal.

The firms said the deal would create the ‘UK’s leading food business’.

A spokesman for Tesco told The Observer: “It is important to understand that the announcement this morning is of a merger between Tesco and Booker and not an acquisition by Tesco.”

Both the Tesco and Budgens supermarkets in Midhurst underwent, at the same time, refits in November last year.

The Tesco Express store in North Street closed for ten days for a major refit .

The Budgens supermarket in Bepton Road, also carried out a refurbishment, but most of the work in the store was carried out without closing it to customers.

The refit included new lighting, and reconfiguration of grocery aisles and tills and a new non-food area.

