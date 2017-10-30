Observer Community Awards: Vote for your winners

Voting has opened for this year’s Observer Community Awards.

Below is a complete list of those nominated and the categories on offer - now it’s over to you to decide who should lift the prizes at our big awards night at Bognor Butlin’s on December 4.

Each of the nominees is profiled in the current Chichester, Bognor Regis, and Midhurst and Petworth Observers (published on Thursday, October 26), along with a voting form. The form will be reprinted in this Thursday’s Observers.

People can also vote by text message.

To text, send a message to 85100 comprising of CCO followed by a space COMM a space then the four digit voting code of the nominee you are voting for (eg CCO COMM 0001).

Voting by text costs £1.50 per vote plus one standard network rate message.

Voting closes at 11.30pm on November 9.

BEST VOLUNTEER - SHIRLEY HENRY AWARD

Nominees:

Liz Stanleigh-Turner (0001)

Donna Ockenden (0002)

Jean Simmons (0003)

BEST COMMUNITY PERSON

Nominees:

Paula Chatfield (0004)

Mandy Hine (0005)

Pamela Sweet (0006)

BEST SCHOOL

Nominees:

Chidham Parochial Primary School (0007)

The Regis School (0008)

Central CE Academy (0009)

SCHOOL STAR

Nominees:

Shelagh Legrave OBE (0010)

Anne Gwenlan (0011)

Jo Lewis (0012)

BEST COACH

Nominees:

Linda O’Leary (0013)

David Churcher (0014)

SPORTS TEAM/PERSON OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Chichester Runners juniors (0015)

Chichester City Ladies football first team (0016)

Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club 1st XI (0017)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Nominees:

Mike Harvey (0018)

Erik Jack Harris (0019)

TS Sturdy (0020)

Carol Bell (0021)

HERO TO ANIMALS

Nominees:

AlphaPet (0022)

Nigel Mundy (0023)

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital (0024)

BEST VOLUNTARY/CHARITY GROUP

Nominees:

Heartspace (0025)

My Sisters’ House CIC (0026)

The Four Streets Project (0027)

St Wilfrid’s Hospice volunteers (0028)

Tyler’s Trust (0029)

PAGAM (0030)

BEST COMMUNITY EVENT

Nominees:

Pagham Pram Race (0031)

Singing for the Soul (0032)

Chichester Parkrun (0033)

CONTRIBUTION TO ARTS

Nominees:

Kate Bennett (0034)

David Tinsley (0035)

Story Factory (0036)