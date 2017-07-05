The top 20 best shop names in Britain

Spruce Springclean, A Fish Called Rhondda and Sell-Fridges have all topped a list of the most bizarre business names in Britain.

Carpet cleaner Spruce Springclean took number one slot followed by the rib-tickling locksmith Surelock Homes and a wine bar called Planet of the Grapes.

Florists Floral and Hardy came fourth in the poll and a fish-and-chip shop with the incredible name A Fish Called Rhondda rounded out the top five.

Sadly, no Sussex businesses feature in the top 20.

It also emerged four in 10 Brits believe a witty or memorable business name is more likely to make them use that company over a similar one.

The survey, conducted by Vistaprint, revealed that one in 10 people will remember a funny company name from more than a decade ago.

Vistaprint UK head Oliver Harcourt said: “Small businesses around the UK are always finding clever and innovative ways to showcase their offerings.

“Having a creative business name is one example of how you can be more memorable to your customers and stand out from the crowd.

“Some of the shops from our poll are businesses that are generations old, showing that a catchy name can stand the test of time.”

Elsewhere in the list of memorable shop names in the UK, a solicitors from Leamington Spa with the fortuitous name Wright-Hassall was sixth.

And Bonnie Tiler, the female-fronted tiling and plumbing company based in Gateshead in the north-west, also came in the top 10.

The study also found six in 10 respondents would prefer to see more businesses embrace a quirky name rather than just something that described the store or its owner.

And over a third are more likely to recommend a business with a witty name, compared to one with a more traditional moniker.

Two-thirds of Brits also said a quirky business name is so appealing because it makes them smile, and half reckon it makes the store easier to remember.

And despite the two not having any direct correlation, a quarter of respondents think they typically get better service from a shop with a great name.

Four in 10 Brits would like to live close to a shop with a funny name, and Brits believe hairdressers benefit from a witty name most, followed by pet stores.

Vistaprint’s Oliver Harcourt added: “Our survey also found that eight in ten Brits like to try and shop locally where possible.

“We’re happy to see local stores keeping up the tradition of having creative and witty names as a way to stand out in their communities.

“We look forward to seeing many more to come in the future - and we’ve even created a guide to help new businesses come up with a memorable name for themselves.”

THE TOP 20 SHOP NAMES IN THE UK

1. Spruce Springclean, Carpet cleaners, Lostwithiel, Cornwall

2. Surelock Homes, Locksmith, Portsmouth

3. Planet of the Grapes, Wine Bar and Restaurant, London

4. Floral and Hardy, Florists, Hertfordshire

5. A Fish Called Rhondda, Fish and Chip Shop, Pentre, Wales

6. Wright Hassall, Solicitors, Leamington Spa

7. Jean Claude Van Man, Removal Company, Merseyside

8. Sellfridges, White Goods Outlet, Stoke Newington

9. Grate Expectations, Fireplace Specialists, Wimbledon

10. Bonnie Tiler, Tiling and Plumbing, Gateshead

11. Deja Brew, Coffee House, Denton

12. The Chopfather, Barbers, Bristol

13. Barnie’s Rubble, DIY Shop, Bolton

14. Facial Attraction, Beauty Salon, Pontypool, Wales

15. Samuel ‘L’ Jackson, Driving Instructor, Southport

16. Hair Raid Shelter, Hairdressers, Downham Market, Norfork

17. Alan Cartridge, Office Supplies, Leeds

18. Jason Donervan, Food truck, Bristol

19. Flying Nemo, Fish and Chips Shop, Yorkshire

20. PG Trips, Bus Charter, Houghton le Spring