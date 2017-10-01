Online appeal to raise funds for new cricket facilities

A JustGiving crowdfunding page has been set up to pay for new cricket facilities at Petworth Park.

The £2,000 appeal is part of a larger £20,000 project to develop training, equipment and playing facilities.

On the JustGiving page, the organisers explained the purpose of the appeal: ‘After a year of hard work and planning, cricket has finally returned to its rightful place in Petworth Park.

‘An opportunity has now been created to develop the ground for a new generation of sports players.’

‘In 2017 we proved there is demand and a real purpose for cricket to come back to the historic site of Petworth Park.

‘Now we desperately need to transform the ground and invest in training equipment so we can create an inspiring facility for Petworth.’

The original £2,000 target, which has now been raised, will fund the excavation and relaying of the cricket square which is an essential piece of work towards getting Petworth ready for cricket next season.

Further funding and sponsorship is being sought for training equipment and facilities, grounds machinery, and covers and irrigation systems.

To support the appeal, and to find out more, visit the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/petworthparkcricketclub.