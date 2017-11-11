STUART McGINLEY: Generous listeners can make a difference with toys

November is here and at Spirit FM, we are already counting down the days to Christmas with the launch of our Toy Appeal 2017.

This is our ninth year collecting toy donations to go to underprivileged and sick children in the area for Christmas and the response last year was incredible. Our latest appeal launched on Monday and already toys have been arriving at the various drop-off points across the county.

The deadline for the toy appeal this year is Sunday 10th December, and once we’ve collected your new toys, we will then distribute them to local charities across West Sussex who will then ensure they get delivered to poorly children unlucky enough to be in hospital this Christmas and those less fortunate than us.

You can simply drop off your toys to your nearest collection point, these include our studios at Spirit FM in Dukes Court Chichester, selected local libraries, Morrison’s in Littlehampton, Tesco in Bognor Regis, Chichester College and Knight Fencing in Siddlesham and Runcton.There are approximately 20 drop off points in total across our broadcast area, so just visit our website at spiritfm.net to see the one nearest to you.

We would greatly appreciate donations of NEW toys for boys and girls up to the ages of 19, anything from, dolls, Lego, toy cars, board games to colouring books/pencils for all age ranges. The toys must be new and still in their original packaging; don’t worry about wrapping them, the Spirit FM team will do that for you.

It always makes me feel so proud to see how something so simple can make such a difference to children and families having a tough time at Christmas, we couldn’t do it without the generosity of our listeners though so a huge thank you once again to you for supporting the appeal.

Finally, I just want to say welcome to our newest recruit to Spirit FM, Anna Bingham. She joins us from a neighbouring station in West Sussex and knows the area very well. I know she’s been very excited about joining us at Spirit, so give her a listen on the Hometime show, weekdays from 3pm!

