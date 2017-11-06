Perfect night draws crowds to Heyshott and Milland

It was a perfect bonfire night at Heyshott and Milland and spectators flooded into both villages to join in the fun.

At Heyshott bonfire committee spokesman Laura Parry said: “It was dry and still and the effect was a huge turnout and a fantastic evening.

The torch lit procession wends its way to the bonfire at Heyshott

.“Heyshott was flooded with people coming to join in and they were given a fantastic show. A stunning torch lit procession, led by magnificent Home Counties Pipes & Drums, was a sight to behold. Mr Punch gave a great show, that drew a huge crowd and Selstar Fireworks put on an incredible firework display.

“A huge thanks goes to the residents of Heyshott and Cowdray Estate and the Unicorn Inn for continuing to support the event. And we are indebted as always to the volunteers, who worked tirelessly ensuring everything was ready, everyone was kept safe on the night, and returning the village to its natural state on Sunday.”

Around 1200 people flocked to Milland for the annual bonfire and fireworks evening - slightly fewer than last year’s record crowd but they enjoyed a spectacular, 15 minute fireworks display against a moonlit backdrop.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback about the quality of our firework display and the relaxed, family friendly event. These included one message of thanks from a family who had travelled from Guildford just for the evening.” reported John Collier, one of the organising committee.

The standard of entries in the best guy and cared pumpkin competitions was high and the winners were Milland Nursery School and James Vigar for the best guy and Ellie and Holly Durham in the carved pumpkins.

Food and drink was in high demand. As usual, the hog roast proved particularly popular with two pigs being consumed in little more than 90 minutes.

A number of village based groups also used bonfire night as an opportunity to raise funds. The Sports Club ran the bar and sold mulled wine, the Village Hall team sold homemade soup and hot chocolate as well as organising a raffle. Hollycombe School sold an array of sweets, homemade cakes and glow-sticks and Milland Stores was also open selling hot dogs and coffee as well as all their usual range of products.

Organised by the bonfire and fireworks committee on behalf of the parish council the event has been an annual fixture in the Milland calendar for over 50 years.

The organising committee, all volunteers from the village, would like to thank the many people from the village who helped so tirelessly and in so many ways with organising and running the event. Over 40 volunteers helped on the night as safety marshals, ticket collectors, food servers or by providing specialist electrical and catering services.

All profits from the event will be distributed to Milland based charities, voluntary organisations and good causes.

In the past these have included the Village Halls, Sports Club, Hollycombe School, the Community Shop and the Recreation Ground.