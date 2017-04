A Petworth golf club car park is set to become a lorry park.

Chichester District Council’s planning committee approved the plan at Osiers Farm at London Road in a meeting on Wednesday.

When discussing the plans, councillor Oakley said: “I would suggest there is a need for a condition for there not to be any ancillary buildings and other things you tend to see accumulate around lorry parks.”

The plan was permitted by the council with councillor Simon Oakley’s condition.