Petworth Co-op hands out £4,000 to charities

The Petworth Co-op held a special presentation event and even had a cake baked to celebrate handing over a total of £4,000 to three charities.

The money was raised from customers’ membership car donations and the charities which benefitted were Petworth primary School Association, Petworth and District Community Association and Tandem. The Co-op will continue to support Tandem for another six months as well as the Rosemary Foundation and the Petersfield branch of the National Childbirth Trust.

Pictured are Petworth Co-op store manager Stuart Hunt, colleagues Caroline, Darren and Brandon with representatives of the charities.

