Petworth doctor on target for record breaking rowing challenge

Doctors Ted Welman from Petworth and Jack Faulkner from Brighton are halfway in both distance and fundraising as they attempt a world record time for rowing the Indian Ocean.

‘Doctors Adrift’ were halfway after 27 days - two weeks ahead of their 84-day target.

They hope to become the fastest pair to make the 3,600-mile journey and break the world record in the process.

Doctors Adrift are also halfway to their target of raising £100,000 for global medical charity Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF).

Support them here

Follow their progress here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.