Petworth hairdresser is shortlisted for national award

There are double celebrations at Tristan Eves Hair Salon in Petworth.

The salon is celebrating its first anniversary in the town after opening in July last year and it has just been shortlisted for a national award in the salon design category at the British Hairdressing Business Awards, hosted by Hairdressers Journal International.

Tristan Eves is a star of the London hairdressing scene.

As a TV presenter, he is best known for ‘Make me a Supermodel’ and as the grooming expert in ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’.

He was also on the judging panel of the BBC2 show ‘Scene Stealers’ and has worked with many celebrity clients. His cuts have regularly featured in Elle, Marie Claire, In

Style, New Woman, GQ and ES Magazine.

“After only a year in Petworth, we now have five London stylists,” he said, “a stable list of regular local customers, many of whom previously went to London to get their hair cut, and a growing number of clients who come from London, around the south east and as far afield as Edinburgh, for the day, just to get their hair cut at Tristan Eves.

“We’re very pleased that to a small extent we’ve put Petworth ‘on the map’ for people who might view West Sussex as somewhere you would only visit for a quaint hotel break. We want Petworth to be recognised as an accessible town with loads to offer for a day out or a weekend, from great hair to fabulous food and independent fashion shops.”

The salon design category of the national award celebrates new or recently redesigned salons.

“Designing our salon was challenging,” said Tristan, “but also extremely rewarding. We’re thrilled with the end result, as are our team and clients, but a place on this shortlist is the icing on the cake.”

The awards take place in London on September 11.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.