Petworth Park sports ground lease nears agreement

Plans are going ahead for Petworth Town Council to take over the lease of the Petworth Park sports ground.

Town councillors stepped in to take over the National Trust (NT) lease from the Joint Sports Association (JSA) after the JSA’s talks with the National Trust to renew it, faltered.

At a full meeting of Petworth Town Council last night (Wednesday, April 19) chairman Chris Kemp told fellow councillors they should see the draft lease in the next week which would contain the amendments they had called for.

He told town councillors: “The important piece of the jigsaw is that the NT has agreed that as soon as this (five year) lease is in place, we can immediately start negotiating for a 25 year lease which will take us about 12 more months to tick all the boxes.

“The new lease will immediately supersede the five year and the NT is not going to make us wait for the longer lease.”

Once the longer lease is in place it will mean the town council can look for grant funding for facilities on the Petworth Park sports ground.

A task and finish group is being convened to set up a management group which will run the sports ground in the future.

It will consists of members of the JSA, the new cricket club and the town council.

The town council wants to hear from anyone who would like to bring their sport to the grounds.

