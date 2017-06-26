Petworth produce grower looking for ways to share

Dan O’Neill is a man who knows his onions - and his potatoes, leeks and beans but when it comes to sharing his knowledge and his produce he has found they are two very different matters.

He has been growing his own in Petworth for the past two years having come from Wandsworth where he founded a community garden in half of a public park.

“In Petworth my idea is simply for people to share their glut of vegetables and to also help people who wanted to get started growing their own,” said Dan, “but the problem is how to do it. I have come across all sorts of problems in doing it through community groups, the church or in the street and I would love to hear from anyone who has produce and ideas about how we can share it.” Anyone who can help Dan should contact him at Dan@oneill.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.