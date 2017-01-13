Petworth skate park decision welcomed

Petworth town councillors have welcomed the Chichester District Council decision to allow a skate park on the lower part of the central car park.

Reporting to a full meeting Michael Peet last night (Thursday, January 12) said it had not been the council’s first choice, but after many meetings with the PBA and officers at CDC he said the compromise of taking some ten-11 spaces had been reached in the Pound Street car par on the understanding that seven would be found to replace them.

Town councillors are now talking to CDC spatial planners about the possibility of remarking the car park spaces.

“There is a school of thought that there could be a few more car parking spaces to be yielded there if it is relined,” said Mr Peet.

“I don’t think they would have come to the decision they did, had they no thought they were in a win win situation here.

“It’s been a long road and we have to put £10,000 into the scheme but ultimately we have £80,000 for the facility.”

Town councillors are now planning to consult people in Petworth and talk to young people about what they want to see developed. They will then submit a planning application.

“Chairman Chris Kemp said: “We must help people to understand what we are doing, I think this is the way to go about it as a town council.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.