Petworth slimming group set to launch

A year ago, mother-of-two Nikki Moore was the biggest she has ever been but a shadow of herself.

Diagnosed with postnatal depression in June 2015, she was binge eating cake, chocolate and biscuits, and had put on 4½ stone.

Having lost 4st 8lb in total, Nikki now wants to pass on all she has learned

Nikki explained: “While a combination of talk and drug therapy dealt with some of the symptoms, I was left feeling numb and a failure as a mother. I turned to food as my crutch.

“My confidence was negligible and I felt worthless, I gave up on myself.”

When Nikki completed her medication in December 2015, she faced reality in the mirror for the first time in months.

“I was heartbroken. I was the heaviest I had ever been, spotty and I looked utterly unkempt. I had been avoiding any form of exercise as I found it painful and it made me breathless.”

She made a new year resolution to lose weight and become the mum she felt her two children deserved.

“My friends had been having a lot of success with Slimming World, so I decided to find my local group,” said Nikki.

“That first night I felt sick and my hands trembled but as I entered the hall, the atmosphere hummed with positivity and friendship and my nerves were instantly put at ease.

“We celebrate each other’s successes and support each other during our tough and difficult times, there is a real sense of community.”

Nikki lost 6lb in the first week and has been hooked ever since.

Having lost 4st 8lb in total, she now wants to pass on all she has learned and is launching her own Slimming World group at Hampers Green Community Centre, Petworth, on Wednesday, January 4, at 7.30pm.

“I feel fit, healthy and confident. Slimming World has changed my life and I am passionate about helping others achieve their dreams,” she added.

