Petworth to host county-wide awards for rural businesses

Countryside champions will be celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony in Petworth next week.

Petworth House will once again play host to the Sussex Countryside Awards on Wednesday, (October 11).

The Sussex branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England has spent months searching for businesses or community groups which are making a real difference to rural life in Sussex, with the top 19 making it to the final.

Award criteria include environmental innovation, helping biodiversity and social enterprise projects.

Lady Egremont has been appointed head judge. She said: “It is hugely exciting to see the varied projects where groups of dedicated and imaginative people enhance the life of our Sussex communities and the beauty and nature of our landscape.

“To judge the entries for the CPRE Sussex Awards is a rare privilege.”

Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, from Easebourne, is a finalist in the Rural Enterprise category, which recognises an outstanding contribution to rural communities.

Ahead of the awards ceremony artisan chocolatier Mike Noble said: “Establishing my business has been a huge amount of work but it’s also hugely rewarding.

“Being recognised by Sussex CPRE for doing it well is a fantastic bonus and we’re really excited to be going to the awards.”

Seaman Partnership is a finalist in the Making Places Design category for its Courtlea housing development, in Rosemary Lane, Petworth.

Also competing in the same category is Forester’s Cottage in West Dean.

The award recognises design excellence in sustainable construction projects.

David Seaman said: “We are very pleased to be one of the finalists for this year’s CPRE Sussex Countryside Award.

“It’s been a collective project with Seaward Properties as developers, W Stirlands as contractor, and ourselves as architects.”

The Sussex Countryside Awards celebrate communities, businesses, organisations, schools and individuals actively working to conserve or enhance the natural environment.

Winners will be announced at the invite-only awards ceremony at Petworth House with live Twitter coverage under #CPRESxAwards17.

A full list of finalists can be found at www.cpresussex.org.uk

